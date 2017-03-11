People are using a website to follow the journey of a fictional Saskatchewan woman, walking from her home near Davidson to the east coast.

Emma Hooper wrote the book 'Etta and Otto and Russell and James'. In it, Etta — an 82-year-old woman who is starting to come down with dementia — walks across much of the country in the middle of winter so she can finally see the ocean.

Emma Hooper's book Etta and Otto and Russell and James takes readers on a journey from the Prairies to the east coast. (Submitted by Emma Hooper)

Her journey is being mapped in real time by One Book, One London — a book club in London, Ont., that aims to have the whole community read a book together.

"It's not just Etta who's doing the journey, but all the people who get involved in London can sign up and they can add their own miles to the map," Hooper said.

The characters in the book, Etta and her husband Otto, are loosely based on Hooper's grandparents from Saskatchewan.

"I conjured them from some family stories, then went from there."

Like Hooper's own grandfather, Otto fought in the Second World War. In a way, Hooper explained, that gave Otto a chance to see the world.

Now starting to come down with dementia, Etta knows it's her last chance to see the world.

"She does what she sets out to do. She does something."