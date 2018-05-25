Sweet relief: White powder call at Saskatoon city hall turns out to be sugar

Police and fire department vehicles rushed to Saskatoon city hall Friday afternoon after some white powder was discovered.

After about 90 minutes, crews determined that it was sugar.

Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said a security officer at city hall discovered the white powder on the ground outside the back door of the building.

It's not believed anyone at city hall came into contact with it.

A haz-mat truck was on the scene and streets in the areas were blocked off.

Rodger said that crews treat these calls seriously, and view the substances as hazardous until they are proven harmless.