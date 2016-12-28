Defensive back Ed Gainey has signed an extension to stay with the Saskatchewan Roughriders through 2019.

The team announced the contract in a news release on Wednesday, saying its policy prevented the release of the financial details.

The 26-year-old has been with the Roughriders since February, when he signed with the team as a free agent.

Last season, he played 17 regular season games and registered 49 defensive tackles, seven special tackles and three interceptions. He also had one fumble recovery that he returned 51 yards for a touchdown.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Gainey spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, before spending the next two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.