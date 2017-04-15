Gifting pet bunnies around Easter may seem like a good idea, but a Saskatoon veterinarian says it's important to be prepared for a long-term commitment.

"A lot of people will go out thinking that Easter bunnies are very cute and that they would be a great gift for their kids," said Dr. Miranda Sadar, assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan's Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

"And then they realize that they are a bit too much for them and they will often then surrender them," she added.

According to Sadar, it's also common for the vet college to see a large influx of sick rabbit visits up to four months following the Easter holidays.

Dr. Miranda Sadar says the vet college sees a large influx of sick rabbits following the Easter holidays. (Submitted by Dr. Miranda Sadar)

She said most problems include being fed an inappropriate diet, dental issues and bodily sores from not having their cages properly cleaned.

"A lot of people think that rabbits only live one to two, maybe three years. Where with good care, they could live ten years, maybe even up to 14 years in the right home."

Sadar advised those thinking of adopting a pet rabbit to do their research first.