Janise Michel knows exactly what the support from the Ronald McDonald House means to the families that stay there.

The Grade 12 student from Eastend, Sask., was six weeks premature when she was born and her parents were able to stay at the house while she was cared for in the neonatal ICU in Saskatoon.

"It had a really big impact on them to have a place to stay for such a low cost," Michel told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

A group of students from Eastend, Sask., are looking to raise enough money to sponsor a room at the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon for three years. (Submitted by Janise Michel)

Now, Michel is part of a group of students raising $30,000 to sponsor a room at the house for three years.

It was last March when Michel and her classmates toured the Ronald McDonald House when they were in Saskatoon for the WE Day conference.

"It just really inspired us to do this fundraising project."

Giving back

Michel said a lot of families in her community have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House. She said she thought her parents' experience staying there brought them comfort — especially her father who spent the most time there.

"There was also lots of other people there that were going through similar situations that he was going through."

Families who have children 18 years old and younger receiving medical treatment are welcome to stay at the house at a cost of just $10 a night.

In the last three years, the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon has expanded to 34 rooms. Karen Linsley, fund developer with the charity in Saskatchewan, said 30 of those rooms are currently sponsored by different businesses, organizations or groups.

"It's remarkable that this donation is really being spearheaded by children," Linsley said of the effort from the students.

Linsley said once the money is raised, a plaque will be placed outside of the door of the room that the Eastend school sponsors. The story of how the funds were raised will be displayed in the room for the families that stay there to read.

Those families will also be asked to write a note about what brought them to the Ronald McDonald House. Linsley said that those notes will then be sent to the school in Eastend.

Linsley said the Saskatoon location sees 1,200 families every year.

Raising Hope

To help raise the funds, the Eastend students have organized a fundraiser taking place on Jan. 27. It includes entertainment, food and a silent and live auction that even features a horse.

Michel said families in Eastend will also be sharing their experiences with Ronald McDonald House with the crowd throughout the night.

The event is already sold out, but Michel said anyone wanting to help can still donate items for the auction, or money toward the $30,000 goal.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we'll be able to do it," Michel said.

Michel said the goal is to complete the fundraising by the end of the school year.