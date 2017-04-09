The Provincial Wildfire Centre in Saskatchewan is expecting an early start to wildfire activity in some areas of the province.

The west side of the province is drier than the east, but the director of the centre says there are a lot of crops left out on the east side, and farmers may burn them off.

The wildfire season in Saskatchewan runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

So far, there have only been two reported fires in the province this year.

Fire operations budget goes up, overall management funds down

The overall amount dedicated to wildfire management in Saskatchewan went down in the 2017-2018 provincial budget, released last month, from $73,887 to $67,534.

The drop was mostly due to an almost $9,000 cut in spending for forest fire capital projects, from $22,176 to $13,472.

Funding for the operations side of forest fire management went up by just over $2,000, from $50,011 to $52,362.

The amount of money for recoverable fire suppression operations was $1,700, the same as it was in the previous budget.

In 2016, the province created a new emergency service officer role in La Ronge, Sask., following concerns raised about the government's communications during major forest fires in 2015.