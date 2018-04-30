Fire commissioner says Dundurn base fire was under control after area residents express concern

Saskatchewan fire commissioner Duane McKay says he understands area residents were concerned during a weekend grass fire at the Dundurn military base.

But McKay said there was no need to send out an alert because the fire was contained to the base.

A fire on the base Saturday came close to nearby nearby homes. Some residents were frustrated with the lack of communication from officials.

"I was definitely worried. It was scary. I didn't know what was going to happen. The wind was blowing directly over here," farmer Cam Stardom, who lives across the grid road less than 20 metres from the edge of the fire.

"I didn't know if they had it under control or not."

Base officials say the fire began during a training exercise.

The smoke was so thick Environment Canada issued an air quality warning Sunday.

McKay said the provincial government was monitoring the situation. In the end, the fire was contained to the base.

"So from our perspective, the risk was to the base and not to the people outside," McKay said.

Rural Municipality of Dundurn Reeve Trevor Reid said he hopes to work with the base commander on a system to notify residents of fires and other emergencies there. Reid said they have a good relationship with base officials and hope to meet with them soon.

"We just need to be able to get to the ratepayers in the vicinity and let them know what's taking place," Reid said.

