Military training exercise sparks accidental blaze at Dundurn, Sask.

A military training exercise at Dundurn, Sask. sparked an accidental grass fire that sent smoke billowing toward Saskatoon overnight.

The blaze started during an "Armoured Bison" exercise involving the fire of small arms and artillery rounds within the training area, which is about 40 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Crews still working on 'hotspots'

Firefighters from the Saskatoon and Dundurn Fire Departments fought the blaze overnight, and the Department of National Defence said Sunday morning it is "largely contained."

"The supporting agencies have redeployed and CFD Dundurn Range Control is currently on the scene working on hotspots," said a statement from the department.

The Department of National Defence said the fire was caused by a combination of weather conditions and live weapons fire. In a statement, the department added that the blaze was contained within the detachment area and did not cross into any private or public property.

Air quality affected

Flames and clouds of smoke could be seen over the horizon from Highway 11 Saturday night.

Saskatoon police issued a statement warning the public that large amounts of smoke from the fire could reach the city.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Sunday morning warning people with health conditions about poor air quality, but that alert has since ended.

The Department of National Defence has not yet released more detailed information about how the fire started.

About 190 Primary Reserve Soldiers from the Third Canadian Division were involved in the two-day long training exercise which started on Saturday and was scheduled to continue on Sunday.