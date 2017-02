A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found on a grid road north of Duck Lake, Sask. Friday morning.

Rosthern RCMP were first called to the road at 6:30 a.m. CST. John Brown, of Christopher Lake, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Bobby Gamble of Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday in Saskatoon.