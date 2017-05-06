Police have seized guns, drugs and cash from two homes in Arcola and Carlyle, Sask., after a multi-agency investigation.

Three people were charged after investigators say they found firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine and Canadian currency inside the two homes on May 5.

Led by the Saskatchewan Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, the investigation was also supported by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the National Weapon Enforcement Support Team and the Carlyle RCMP.

Arcola and Carlyle are about 15 kilometres apart, and about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

3 people charged

A 32-year-old man from Manor, Sask., is facing the following charges:

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

A 31-year-old man from Arcola has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Five counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

A 32-year-old woman from Arcola is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

2 remanded in custody

The two men were remanded in police custody and will appear in court at Estevan, Sask., on May 8.

The woman was released on conditions to appear in court on June 28.

Saskatchewan CFSEU is an integrated enforcement team consisting of police officers from the RCMP as well as the Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert police services.

Its mandate is to investigate, disrupt and dismantle organized criminal groups operating in Saskatchewan.