Mghyath Al Zain bought a car for his family as soon as he moved to Canada from Syria, but it remained in park — baby seat in the back — for months because he was too afraid to drive on Canadian roads.

"We used to drive back home and we had our licence, but when we came here, it was a challenge because the rules and signs are different," he said, through an Arabic translator.

Al Zain is one of 85 newcomers to graduate from the Saskatoon Open Door Society's driver preparedness class with a learner's licence.

The group meets twice a week to learn Saskatchewan's driving rules, and how to drive on roads that are very different from those they used to know. Many of the clients hoping to obtain their licences are from Syria.

The biggest challenge for most newcomers in the course is language, so the organization offers classes in English and Arabic.

The greatest barrier to most newcomers when driving is language. Often, they can't read or understand the road signs. (Bridget Yard/CBC News)

Al Zain has driven most of his life, but struggles with English. Reading road signs is his biggest challenge.

Still, he obtained a learner's licence and can now zip his family around the city — and farther afield.

"I'm feeling comfortable driving and thinking of visiting other provinces," said Al Zain.

"I feel like I can drive like a Canadian, and I'm proud of that."

In Canada, a driver's licence is often a requirement for employment.

Between classroom instruction and exam fees, a licence could cost new drivers almost $500.