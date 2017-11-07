A precautionary drinking water advisory has been issued for the Saskatoon City Hospital.

Tap water at the medical facility cannot be consumed but it will continue to be used for toilet flushing and normal hand washing.

The Saskatoon Health Region said the water issue is the result of a significant drop in water pressure in the area around the building on Queen Street.

The health region is working with the City of Saskatoon to determine if there is a connection to a water main break in downtown Saskatoon Monday night.

In November 2016, dozens of surgeries were postponed after water quality problems were discovered at the Saskatoon City Hospital.

That problem was found to be caused by a corroded pipe.