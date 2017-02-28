Family and friends of Ryan Donard say they're heading to Stony Rapids, Sask., Tuesday morning to search for his body in the Fond du Lac River.

They confirmed that Donard is the man RCMP believe drowned Saturday after fleeing from authorities.

"The family, right now at this time, don't want to share with anyone yet," said relative Theresa Donard. She lives at Black Lake, Sask., about 25 kilometres from Stony Rapids.

Family posted tributes to Donard on Facebook.

"We miss your jokes, your smile, the way you bugged us. We miss your company, and most of all your presence. See you again someday," his cousin, Stacey Donard, wrote in a post.

Police were responding to a complaint at a residence in the community on Saturday. When they arrived, a man fled the scene on foot.

The man went into the river and disappeared beneath the surface, and is believed to have drowned.

Police say efforts are underway to recover his body. The Fond du Lac River flows through the community, before emptying into Lake Athabasca downstream.

The RCMP have requested an independent, outside investigation into the incident, which will be conducted by the Prince Albert Police Service. An observer from the Ministry of Justice has also been requested.