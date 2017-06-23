A woman near Yorkton, Sask., is trying to raise $2,500 to save the leg of a dog found with a gunshot wound.

Carmen Yasinki doesn't know exactly what happened to "Boss," a three-year-old beagle/rottweiler cross now resting at her acreage just outside of Yorkton, but it appears that he was shot and left to wander for several days before being taken to the local SPCA.

"We don't know if he was just part of target practice or if he was a nuisance to somebody," she said. "But to shoot a dog in the leg and just leave him like that, that's just very inhumane."

Carmen Yasinki with Boss, who was found with a wounded leg. (submitted by Carmen Yasinski)

According to Yasinki, Boss was brought to the Yorkton SPCA on May 29. A veterinarian estimated he had been shot in the leg about 10 days before.

Yasinski said Boss was definitely shot by a firearm, not a pellet gun, adding the entry wound was about the size of a dime.

Boss has been in three casts, all of which he's torn off, preventing his leg from setting.

X-rays results coming from an orthopedic surgeon in Regina on Wednesday will confirm whether surgery can save the leg — or whether it will need to be amputated.

"We by all means want to try and save the leg," said Yasinski.

"It's a front leg. So to amputate is an option, but it is harder for dogs to get around with one front leg rather than two just because it's so weight-bearing."

Boss has chewed through three casts, making it hard for his leg to set. (Guardian Angel Animal Rescue in Yorkton )

Yasinki launched a You Caring crowdfunding campaign page on Thursday night, with a goal of raising $2,500 to help pay for whatever procedure is needed. Yasinki says she's willing to foot the balance if Boss' medical costs prove larger than that.

As of Friday afternoon, five people had pledged $600.

"He's just a very gentle and loving dog. He's going to make a fantastic companion for someone some day," she said.

So how'd he get the name "Boss"?

Yorkton SPCA manager Joan Kobylko, who named him, has a simple answer.

"Because he commanded attention."