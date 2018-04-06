Bad dog! Runaway canine on Saskatoon runway forces landing plane to pull up

A rogue dog caused a lot of headaches at Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. CST, an Air Canada flight from Toronto was forced to pull up when an escaped dog came too close to the runway.

An airfield maintenance crew was chasing after the dog which was "running around the airport" according to an incident report from Transport Canada.

Air traffic control told the flight about the runway chaos as it approached the airport, and the flight pulled up and made another approach.

The flight landed safely roughly 15 minutes later.

It's not clear where the dog came from or how it managed to get onto the runway.