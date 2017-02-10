Three people face drug charges after police seized methamphetamine and a substance believed to be the powerful hallucinogenic drug DMT in Leask, Sask.

RCMP say members of the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit found 28 individually wrapped pieces of a substance suspected to be DMT while executing a search warrant on Friday.

The substance will be sent to a Health Canada laboratory for analysis. If it's confirmed to be DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine), it'll be the first time the drug has been seized in the Prince Albert, Sask., area, police said in a news release.

The hallucinogen is generally mixed with various other drugs, including methamphetamine, RCMP said.

Also seized in Leask were 22 grams of methamphetamine, some drug paraphernalia, a vehicle classified by police as "offence-related property," and some electronic devices.

A 33-year-old woman from Leask and a 25-year-old man from Prince Albert have been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking meth. A 27-year-old man from Little Red River First Nation face drug and weapons-related charges.

Leask is 80 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.