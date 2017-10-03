Crown prosecutors are seeking a direct indictment in the case of Alexa Emerson, who is charged with sending packages containing white powder and making bomb threats.

In April, Emerson was arrested by Saskatoon police and charged with sending suspicious packages containing white powder to businesses, schools and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

After her arrest, she was also charged in a bomb threat investigation after multiple threats were sent to schools in Hague, Warman and Saskatoon.

By seeking a direct indictment, prosecutors would skip a preliminary hearing, which would speed up the trial process.

In June, Emerson was denied bail. At the time, the prosecutor on the case worried Emerson would harass people if released and would "continue to wreak havoc on the community."

Prosecutors have to apply to the provincial Attorney General for a direct indictment to be approved. The decision will be released Oct. 17.