A star of the soccer world has joined the board of Encanto Potash Corp.

Didier Drogba has been named the best all-time player by fans of the Chelsea Football Club. He's also a former captain and all-time top scorer of the Ivory Coast's national football team.

Now, Drogba has joined the corporate world, hoping to alleviate hunger in the third world through the use of fertilizer.

"I look forward to continuing the work [Encanto] does to make sure agriculture is sustainable and fertilization is safe in developing countries," he said.

Encanto Potash Corp. is working on building a potash mine on the Muskowekwan First Nation, about 100 kilometres north of Regina.

In January, the company signed an agreement with India to sell five million tons of potash a year for the next 20 years. The mine project is budgeted at $3 billion.

Drogba has a long history of working on humanitarian issues. He successfully worked towards a ceasefire in his home country of Ivory Coast and was named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine in 2010.