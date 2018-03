A Delisle, Sask., man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a train on Sunday evening.

It happened just south of the town, located 40 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon, around 6:45 p.m. CST.

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating.

Police said the man's name will not be released.