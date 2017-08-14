Deaths from drowning in vehicles that crash into water are the main reason Saskatchewan has one of Canada's highest drowning rates by population, according to the Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan.

New numbers in the 2017 Canadian Drowning Report indicate Saskatchewan has the second-highest drowning rate by population of the provinces, second only to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories have the highest rates overall.

The report, prepared by the Drowning Prevention Research Centre of Canada, also suggests a disproportionately-high number of people drown in rural environments relative to the population.

Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan chief executive officer Shelby Rushton recommends carrying a window-smashing tool and seatbelt cutter in case of emergency. (CBC)

Life-saving tools

Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan chief executive officer Shelby Rushton said she was not surprised by the findings in the report.

"The biggest factor we have is submerged vehicles, so when people are travelling that's actually the biggest reason people are drowning right now in our province," said Rushton.

"Which makes sense because we all own a vehicle, we're all travelling, we have our grid system and we don't have transit in the rural areas."

According to the report, nine people died from drowning in Saskatchewan in 2016 compared to 14 in 2015.

Window-smashing tool a lifesaver, says mom2:01

Report shows increase in Sask. drowning deaths

The average number of overall drowning deaths in Saskatchewan per 100,000 people increased from 1.7 in the period from 2005 to 2009, to 2.4 in 2010 to 2014.

Rushton recommended having a seatbelt cutter and a window punch in vehicles, which can make it easier to break free in an emergency.

The window-smashing devices have been credited with saving lives in Saskatchewan. In 2014, a Saskatchewan mom urged others to get the tool after it helped her family escape when their vehicle went into a slough.

Rushton also travels with a life-jacket, a first aid kit and a rope in her car in case she needs to rescue someone else.

She said people should be more aware of their surroundings when they are driving, adding that her work at the Lifesaving Society had made her more cautious on the road.

"I find myself slowing down when I am travelling near water, especially when there is water on both sides of me," said Rushton.

There have been at least five water-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the start of July.