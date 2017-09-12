An 18-year-old man has died after the semi-trailer he was travelling in rolled on a grid road near Burstall, Sask. on Thursday.

The deceased was one of two men in the vehicle when the accident happened in the Mendham area, about 330 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The semi was carrying diesel fuel when it veered off the road and rolled.

Leader RCMP, Burstall fire crews and ambulance workers responded to the crash at about 7 p.m. CST.

One of two 18-year-old men in the vehicle was transported by STARS helicopter but later died of his injuries.

The second man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.