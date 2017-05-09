Kinew James's mother wants an apology from the nurse who she says insulted her daughter while performing CPR on the inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

The insults came to light during a coroner's inquest taking place this week in Saskatoon into James's death.

According to Grace Campbell's lawyer, the nurse said performing CPR on James felt like performing the lifesaving measure on a waterbed.

"It's so inappropriate," said Campbell. "It's so insulting."

Campbell tells CBC News she was shaking when the nurse was on the stand Monday.

Campbell said she wants a formal apology.

In 2013, James died of an apparent heart attack while she was in custody at the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre.

On Monday, the inquest heard from two doctors who worked in the prison.

The inquest is being held at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench and is scheduled to last two weeks.