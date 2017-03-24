For the first time since his trade to Montreal, Darian Durant has returned to Saskatchewan for CFL Week in Regina.

Durant led the Riders for nine years, and to a Grey Cup Championship in 2013.

But Riders coach and general manager Chris Jones traded his rights to the Alouettes on Jan. 13 after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.

Departure could have been simpler, says Durant

Speaking in Regina on Wednesday, Durant said he believed the contract negotiation became personal.

"I just think that the way that it was handled was very unprofessional," he said.

"Could have just been a simple, 'We want to go in another direction, thank you for everything, goodbye.'

"Would have much rather had that go down and would have respected it more than to take personal shots."

Durant said his move to Montreal sank in on Wednesday, when he wore an Alouettes uniform for the first time for a photo shoot.

Sad to say goodbye

He said the tough part is still to come, when he sells his house in Regina and says goodbye.

"It's just sad packing up and getting rid of all the Rider gear and saying goodbye to all the good people in the community, that's what makes it tough," he said.

Some of the biggest names in the league have gathered in Regina for the first CFL Week, which the league hopes will become an annual event.

CFL week is a fan-friendly event which will include autograph sessions with the stars, photo-ops with the Grey Cup as well as interactive festivities at Evraz Place.