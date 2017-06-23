A car got caught on guy lines attached to a power pole in Nipawin, Sask., Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Nipawin Fire Department said the local RCMP called them in around 8 a.m. to help deal with the dangling car.

The car was entangled in the guy cables attached to a power pole. (Nipawin Fire Department)

They found the car balancing on two guy cables, with only one tire and the back bumper touching the ground.

The fire department then called in SaskPower, and it was decided that a crane was needed to remove the vehicle. A local company provided the crane.

SaskPower cut power to the neighbourhood while the operation went on. (Nipawin Fire Department)

SaskPower disconnected power to the Pinedale area so Nipawin firefighters could safely remove the car from the cables with the help of the crane.

There were no injuries.