John Haver knows the dangerous beauty of the South Saskatchewan River.

Haver is a coach with the Saskatchewan Rowing Association. He also pilots a small boat that trails behind rowers in case they tip or are in distress.

Haver says the river is dangerous, and demands respect.

"The current. That's probably the biggest thing, I mean it's not like a lake where there's a standing body of water," he said.

"A lot of places look like a nice sandy approach into the water but there can be pretty steep drop-offs and those drop-offs can change because it's sand and sand will move with water pushing it around."

Rescue crews are out again today searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the Fred Heal Canoe Launch on Sunday night.

The launch is one of a handful of beaches south of Saskatoon that are popular with swimmers as the weather stays hot.

Police are not saying much about the circumstances around the boy's disappearance.

Haver said while alcohol is often a factor in drownings, people sometimes simply get in over their head, panic and become exhausted.