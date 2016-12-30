Heavy snowfall has created dangerous driving conditions on highways around Saskatoon overnight, and weather warnings in other areas of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city, with about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall before clearing up this morning. There will also be blowing snow that will affect visibility.

Get your shovels ready

Environment Canada said the snowfall is caused by an Alberta clipper moving across the Prairies.

It said northwest winds, with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour, will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibility to less than one kilometre at times.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for the following regions:

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake.

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota.

​Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy​.

Environment Canada warned drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for multiple regions in southern Saskatchewan on Friday. (Environment Canada)

It said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and visibility could be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

Travel not recommended

The provincial Highway Hotline service is asking drivers to avoid travel on the following highways:

Highway 7 from Saskatoon to Delisle.

Highway 12 from Saskatoon to Highway 312.

Highway 11 from Dundurn to Osler.

Highway 14 from Saskatoon to Asquith.

Highway 16 from Highway 2 to Highway 684 Dalmeny Access.

Highway 60 from Highway 7 to Pike Lake.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Saskatoon Friday morning and drivers are being asked to avoid some highways around the city. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

More highways affected

Reduced visibility, heavy snow and snow drifts are also affecting travel on these highways around Saskatoon:

Highway 219 from Strathcona Road to Saskatoon.

Highway 305 from Highway 11 to Dalmeny.

Highway 316 from Highway 16 to Highway 5.

Hwy 397 from Allan to Hwy 16.

Highway 5 from Highway 2 to Saskatoon.

Highway 41 from Highway 5 to Highway 27.

A Saskatchewan government highway camera shows snowy conditions on Highway 11 near Dundurn, Sask., about 40 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

For more information on highway conditions visit the Highway Hotline website. Weather updates can be found at the Environment Canada website.