Shortly after his arrest, Tyler Hurd allegedly confessed to police that he killed Cynthia Crampton.

Hurd, 35, is on trial this week, charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 55-year-old woman.

"He said, 'I did it. I killed her,'" RCMP Const. Tyler Busch testified Tuesday.

Hurd was arrested shortly after the discovery of Crampton's body in a basement suite in June 2016. She was found in her bathroom, surrounded by bloody towels. Police also found a hammer next to her body.

The arrest came after Hurd was surrounded by police in a rural field near Biggar, Sask., approximately 100 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Court was told that Hurd first confessed to the killing on the drive back to Saskatoon.

"He said he hit her in the head with a hammer and he was surprised that didn't kill her," Busch testified. "He said it took him about a half an hour to kill her and that eventually he had to strangle her."

Hurd told the RCMP officer that he killed Crampton because she tried to make sexual advances on him, Busch testified.

Tammy Poffley pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of Cynthia Crampton. Tyler Hurd is currently on trial, charged with first-degree murder in Crampton's death. (Saskatoon Police Service/Submitted to CBC)

Hurd and his girlfriend, Tammy, had been living with Crampton because they were homeless.

The Crown says the killing was premeditated and that Hurd waited until June 1 to kill her so that he could steal her paycheque.

"He felt that she was a bad person. He said he felt it was OK for people to kill bad people because society is better off," Busch told the court.

After Hurd was transferred to a Saskatoon police car equipped with audio and video, he continued his confession, Busch testified.

Hurd told a Saskatoon police officer, Sgt. Jason Worobec, "It's pretty cut and dry," saying the evidence against him was clear.

On Monday, police admitted a wooden board with writing on it found in Crampton's apartment as evidence. Someone had written, "I'm going to do what I said for a long time, and brutally kill the dumb, soulless c--t Cindy!" on the board, court heard.

The court has yet to hear from the defence in the case.

Crime scene

Court also heard Tuesday from Crampton's daughter, Kara Leftley. She discovered her mother's body after the 55-year-old failed to answer phone calls or texts for two days.

Leftley was on the phone with her sister when she opened the bathroom door and found her mother dead.

A hammer found near Cynthia Crampton's body. (Charles Hamilton/CBC News)

"I looked inside. There was clearly a body there. I didn't see her actual body there, like skin or anything, because she was covered," Leftley testified.

She said she could see blood spatter in the bathroom. She then hung up and called 911.

Soon after, police began searching for Hurd.

Court had previously heard Crampton had allowed Hurd to stay at her home while he was homeless.

The trial is scheduled to run for two weeks at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench.

