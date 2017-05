A 34-year-old man is dead after being struck by a tractor in southeast Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the man was hit Sunday morning on Highway 1 east of Burrows, Sask.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is not being released by the police. RCMP are still trying to notify the man's family.

The investigation is ongoing.

The accident happened 185 kilometres east of Regina.