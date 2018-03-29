Skip to Main Content
'How cute!' Meerkats come to Saskatoon zoo

Timon from Lion King first made meerkats famous in the ’90s, and today shows like Meerkat Manor have popularized the animal’s antics. Now you can see meerkats up close and personal at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith says meerkats are crowd pleasers

Ashleigh Mattern · CBC News ·
Saskatoon zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith says the staff are excited to work with the meerkats. A couple have been trained to be comfortable with people. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Timon from Lion King first made meerkats famous in the '90s, and today shows like Meerkat Manor have popularized the animal's antics.

Starting Sunday, you can see meerkats up close and personal at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

"Obviously people are going to go, 'Oh my god, how cute!"' said Tim Sinclair-Smith, manager of Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo. "They're very active, they're very hyperactive, and that's one of the reasons we chose them to be the next exhibit here at the zoo."

Meerkats are classified as carnivores and like to eat crickets, mice, and meal worms, but Saskatoon zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith says they'll also eat omnivorously like dogs. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Two mobs of meerkats now live permanently in the Meerkat House, which was converted from the Komodo Island exhibit through support from the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation.

The Meerkat House features desert sand dunes and tunnel systems to mimic their natural habitats in southern Africa. The zoo is working on installing nest box cameras to give a peek into the tunnels, too.

Meerkats stand on their hind legs when they're looking for predators, says Saskatoon zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Sinclair-Smith said he expects people will enjoy watching the meerkats because they're so energetic.

"They definitely like to see people, being very active, so they like to get up in front of the glass and they look to look at people and stand."

A couple of the meerkats are also trained to be comfortable with people, and Sinclair-Smith said that over time, he hopes they will all get comfortable with the staff.

The meerkats are new Saskatonians - they'll be living at the zoo permanently. (Matthew Garand/CBC)
“These guys are incredibly cute," says Saskatoon zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith of the new meerkat exhibit. (Matthew Garand/CBC)
A group of meerkats is called a "mob." There are two mobs of meerkats at the zoo, kept in separate enclosures so they don't fight, says zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith. (Matthew Garand/CBC)
The Meerkat House is designed to mimic the meerkat's natural habitat of southern Africa, including a specially designed tunnel system. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

