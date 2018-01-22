The Crown is appealing the 12-year sentence given to admitted child pornographer Philip Michael Chicoine in November.

It is the longest term ever given for a child pornography conviction in Saskatchewan.

"The sentence imposed is not proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the degree of responsibility of the respondent," wrote prosecutor Dean Sinclair in the written appeal.

"The sentence imposed is demonstrably unfit."

​Last spring, Chicoine admitted he paid and directed parents overseas to sexually abuse their children in real time using video streaming sites such as Skype.

In June, the Crown presented videos in court seized from Chicoine's computer. Many involved torture and bondage, with the victims' screams heard throughout the courtroom.

His victims ranged from infants to children 14 years old.

In the exchanges, Chicoine indicated he preferred children who cried during the abuse, complaining about the difficulties of finding "pedomoms."