Crop report finds too much moisture, or not enough

Most Sask. farmers are still a week away from seeding, according to the provincial government's first crop report of the season.

The report, released Thursday, said some seeding is underway in the southern part of the province despite the cool, late spring.

The report focused on topsoil moisture and said conditions vary greatly across Saskatchewan. Southern regions are dry, while northern and eastern regions are dealing with high levels of moisture.

A search for food and water

Livestock producers are also dealing with challenges. A shortage of hay, an extended cold winter and a slow start to spring have many producers searching for feed for their cattle.

In the south, runoff is below normal, leaving ranchers worried about water supply.

As work on farms ramps up, SaskPower is asking people to stay safe. There have already been four cases of farm machinery coming into contact with power lines.