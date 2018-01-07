Curling and crokinole fans can hurry hard to Broadway Avenue next week when an outdoor game that combines the two slides into Saskatoon.

"Crokicurl" magnifies the original game on ice so it can be played with stones instead of discs, demanding more physical strength and precision from its players.

The game arrives in Saskatoon on Saturday and will remain at the corner of Broadway Avenue and 12th Street until Feb. 25.

The Broadway Business Improvement District won a grant from the City of Saskatoon to host the game, which stirred up excitement when it appeared in Winnipeg last year.

A combination of two of this country's much-loved pastimes, the game is one of a number of activities funded by grants from the city through its WinterCityYXE project.

The city administration hopes the program can improve residents' quality of life when the cold weather sets in.

"Though we can't change winter, we can provide resources to community groups to help them make winter more fun and exciting for everyone," said Brenda Wallace, the city's director of environmental and corporate Initiatives.

More winter activities funded by the program:

Theatre on the Trail

January 18-20, 2018

Grant recipient: Sum Theatre Company

Location: Meewasin Trail

A live theatrical walk featuring a combination of professional artists, including Indigenous and newcomer performers on the Meewasin Trail.

Winterruption

January 18-21, 2018

Grant recipient: Friends of the Broadway Theatre

​Location: Broadway area

A program of 23 shows in nine indoor venues, along with an outdoor festival featuring storytelling, free sleigh rides, face painting, free hot beverages and outdoor food.

Wanuskewin Winter Festival

February 3, 2018

Grant recipient: Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Location: Wanuskewin Heritage Park

A family event with indoor and outdoor programming centred around Indigenous games, activities and trapping skills.

Ice Cycle 2.0

January - March 2018

Recipient: Flatlanders FatTire Brigade

Location: Various locations around Saskatoon

A collection of events that will bring together local organizations, businesses, and community groups to celebrate winter cycling culture in Saskatoon.