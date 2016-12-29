Three women were rushed to hospital after their vehicle slammed into a sign outside the TacoTime restaurant early Thursday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department used hydraulic spreading tools to free the women from the vehicle, which was wrapped around the sign pole.

A woman whose age is not known was transported to Royal University Hospital in a serious condition. Two other women, aged 17 and 18, were also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the 600 block of 22nd Street W. at Avenue F, where the westbound lanes have been closed while police investigate the crash.

Police believe the vehicle may have been stolen.

A vehicle slammed into a a drive-through restaurant sign on 22nd Street W. Thursday morning. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Another incident involving a police car happened at the corner of 23rd Street E. and Idylwyld Drive.

In a third crash on Thursday, an 18-year-old woman escaped without injuries when her vehicle rolled at the corner of 22nd Street W. and Confederation Drive at about 4:30 a.m. CST.

Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available.