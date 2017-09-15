Canadian Pacific Railway says it's not yet clear what caused about 35 train cars carrying potash to derail southeast of Saskatoon Friday morning.

Nobody was injured in the derailment just west of Blucher, Sask., at about 7:55 a.m. CST.

CP media spokesperson Martin Cej said the internal investigation has already started.

"Obviously we take this incident extremely seriously and we will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with the incident," said Cej.

About 35 train cars carrying potash derailed near Blucher, Sask., on Friday. (Charles Hamilton/CBC)

A conductor and an engineer were on the train when it derailed.

CP says the train was not carrying any dangerous goods.

Blucher is about 40 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team of investigators to the site.

More to come.