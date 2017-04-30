Sasktip is asking for the public's help in catching poachers following an incident on April 24 involving a cow moose and her unborn calf.

According to the non-profit organization — which helps conservation officers convict poachers — the two animals were found shot and left to waste on private land just outside of Alvena, Sask., about 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"Only the hind quarters and the fleshy part of the nose were taken off the cow moose," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "The calf was cut out of the cow and did not survive."

The post said two people in their 30s were seen in the area during that time.

Individuals with any information regarding this case are asked to call the Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561.