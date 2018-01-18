A Saskatchewan nurse will be making her case in a Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench courtroom Thursday.

In 2016, Carolyn Strom was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses' Association after criticizing her grandfather's palliative care in a Facebook post. She was fined $26,000 in penalties.

Strom's post said staff caring for her grandfather weren't "up to speed" on palliative care or "how to help maintain an aging senior's dignity."

Strom's lawyer is arguing her comments were not related to work, as she was on maternity leave at the time. As well, she was writing about a situation outside the health region in which she worked.

He is also arguing that the penalty was excessive and unreasonable.

An online fundraising campaign launched last year reached its $26,000 goal to pay Strom's penalties.

Strom was also ordered to write a self-reflective essay on what she did wrong and how she will change her behaviour in the future.

She was also ordered to complete an online course on the Canadian Nurses' Association's code of ethics.

