Humboldt Broncos' tribute takes place tonight in Saskatoon

Musicians are expecting tonight's Humboldt Broncos tribute concert at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre to be an emotional one, but say they hope it will be an uplifting performance as well.

Performer Chad Brownlee said he wants to bring some light to the families and friends impacted by the April 6 Humboldt Broncos' team bus crash. As part of his short set, he said he'll be performing a special song, written by a Canadian rock star that speaks to the impact of this tragedy.

"I hope everyone can sing along; we can hold all of those that have passed in our hearts as we sing it," he said.

When Country Thunder Music Festivals put out the call for musicians to play a Humboldt Broncos tribute concert, the response came flooding in. There was a resounding 'yes' from acts like Brownlee, Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke, Gord Bamford and The Hunter Brothers — all eager to get on board with a concert that would directly benefit the 29 families impacted by the crash.

Any time you guys [players] are together, it's very, very solid. I can't imagine the feeling of that fabric being torn. - Chad Brownlee, musician

Brownlee said he's ridden buses across Canada and the U.S. in his previous life as a hockey player.

"There is a brotherhood that is built on the bus, in the dressing room," he recalled of being part of a hockey team. "Any time you guys are together, it's very, very solid. I can't imagine the feeling of that fabric being torn."

He said the tragic news hit him to the core.

However, he hoped the tragedy would wake people up to remembering what's important in their lives.

"I always try to find the silver lining. It's sometimes hard in tragedy, but if we don't use it to help propel us into something positive, then I feel the lives were lost in vain."

Kissel says the world is in Broncos families' corner

Fellow act Brett Kissel described his disbelief when he heard the news of the crash.

"We think to ourselves: all these miles that we've put on the road and yet it happened to these other kids and these other families," he said. "It certainly hits home for us, and I think every travelling musician that lives and sleeps and spends all their time on buses."

'It will be a night to celebrate the lives that were cut too short,' says Brett Kissel.

During Friday night's concert at the SaskTel Centre, Kissel said he wants those who are still struggling in the aftermath of the crash to know he's in their corner, much like everyone else in Canada and, in fact, the world.

"It will be a night to celebrate the lives that were cut too short but to celebrate all the good that these kids brought into the world and the good that they did for their families," he said.