Saskatoon police are warning the public about fake bills printed with Chinese characters after a series of reports starting last month.

Police have received 15 complaints about the bills since late February.

Police said they are poor quality copies that feel like paper rather than plastic.

Some are printed with blue Chinese characters that translate as saying "not to be used as real currency" and "bill to be used for counting practice."

Police said that in some cases, suspects had cut the translucent portion of a real bill and replaced it in the fake bill.

Close inspection of the bill will immediately expose it as being fake, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.