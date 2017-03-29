RCMP are looking for a 24-year-old man who has been charged with murder after the death of a man on the Cote First Nation, Sask., last week.

Kamsack RCMP were called to the east-central First Nation on March 20 for a report of an injured man.

Freedom Gladue was pronounced dead at the scene, with police calling the death suspicious.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a warrant had been issued for Tre Raphiale Cote, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Police said Cote and Gladue knew each other.

Cote is described as five foot nine and 200 pounds. He's known to visit Kamsack, the Cote First Nation and Yorkton.

RCMP say anyone who sees Cote should not approach him, but should contact the Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).