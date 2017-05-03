A public inquest has been told a female inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre likely died from opioid withdrawal.

Shauna Wolf, 27, was found unresponsive in a single-bunk cell at the correctional centre in Prince Albert on Dec. 27, 2015.

The inquest has previously been told Wolf had been transferred from a medical cell to a segregation cell before her death because she smuggled in heroin.

Correctional officers testified they were ordered to clean up her cell after the death and said police didn't investigate Wolf's cell until two days after she died.

On Tuesday, Dr. Shaun Ladham testified Wolf's body showed signs of some minor traumas, but noted nothing appeared abnormal or significant enough to lead to death.

Her autopsy and toxicology report also showed nothing abnormal, but the doctor testified he believed she died from opioid withdrawal, which could have caused increases in her heart rate and blood pressure—things difficult to detect post-mortem.

A nurse who tried to revive Wolf also testified Tuesday.

She said she found Wolf sitting on her bed, hunched over, with her chin on her chest. Her face was blue. Wolf was in that position for about an hour and a half, the nurse said.

The nurse attempted to start life-saving measures but ran into faulty equipment.

Wolf was then transported to Victoria Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before midnight.