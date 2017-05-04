Why a 27-year-old woman died in a Saskatchewan jail remains unknown.

The six-member jury of a coroner's inquest began hearing evidence Monday into Shauna Wolf's death.

Wolf died while being held on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre Dec. 27, 2015.

Jurors ruled the cause of her death unknown and the means of her death undetermined.

They recommended improving health care provided to inmates suffering drug withdrawal and standardizing procedures to ensure better communication between corrections and medical staff.

They also suggested expanding the number of medical observation cells available at Pine Grove, developing and implementing formal medical follow-up procedures when inmates are discharged from the medical wing and ensuring emergency medical supplies are re-stocked and inventoried regularly.