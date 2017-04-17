The Ministry of Justice will hold a coroner's inquest into the death of Shauna Wolf next month.

In December 2015, the 27-year-old woman was being held at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. when she was found in distress in her cell.

Corrections officials told reporters she died while being transported by ambulance from the jail to a city hospital.

The inquest aims to establish how Wolf died. Jury members may make recommendations to prevent further deaths.

When she died, Wolf was alone in a cell at the prison. She was facing several charges related to possession of drugs and firearms.

In June, Wolf's father told reporters his daughter called him twice daily while behind bars to complain about body pains, and her repeated requests for medical attention were ignored by officials.

The inquest will be held May 1-5 at Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.