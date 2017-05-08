A coroner's inquest into the death of John MacAulay is underway in Saskatoon.

It's believed MacAulay killed himself last year at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre. He was awaiting trial for the death of Norman Playter, a fellow member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Hours before his death, MacAulay sent a letter to his lawyer that gave instructions on how to find Playter's remains.

The letter went on to claim that MacAulay wasn't responsible for the man's death.

The three men and three women on the jury heard from jail deputy director of operations Jock McDowell, who went through MacAulay's admission questionnaire.

It has a section for suicide screening.

According to MacAulay's responses, he was not viewed as at-risk. Had it been determined that he was at-risk, he would have been sent to the medical unit.

The jurors also heard about jail protocols around opening mail. Under some circumstances, the jail's director is able to authorize the opening of general inmate mail.

McDowell said there is no mechanism to authorize opening outgoing mail to an inmate's lawyer.

Three days are set aside for the inquest.

