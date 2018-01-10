Saskatchewan's chief coroner's office has identified the care home resident found dead last month about 10 kilometres outside of Prince Albert.

Frederick Stephen McKay was living at a care home near the city at the time of his death, according to a Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice spokesperson speaking on behalf of the coroner's office.​

Found on grid road

The Prince Albert RCMP detachment received a call on Dec. 26 about a 59-year-old Indigenous man who had walked away from the care home and was considered missing.

McKay was found dead on a grid road the next morning.

Little else is known about the incident, although Prince Albert's own municipal police force has confirmed it was not involved.

RCMP launches internal review

The RCMP has launched an internal review because it found that its "police response may not have been sufficient," according to a news release issued earlier this month.

The RCMP has tapped the Saskatoon Police Service to do an independent external investigation, and the Ministry of Justice is appointing an independent observer.