A coroner's inquest will begin today into the death of a woman at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.

In December 2015, Shauna Wolf died while being transported by ambulance from the jail to a city hospital. She had only been at the jail for ten days.

Before she died, Wolf was alone in a cell at the prison. She was facing several charges related to possession of drugs and firearms.

Wolf's father has spoken to reporters about his daughter's treatment at Pine Grove. Bill Faulkner said Wolf phoned them often to complain about body pains. She also said officials ignored her repeated requests for medical attention.

The inquest aims to establish how Wolf died. Jury members may make recommendations to prevent further deaths.

The hearing is scheduled to run until Friday at Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.