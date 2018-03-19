The pitch can be aggressive, loving or heartbreaking.

Scam artists do not lack creativity, and as Canada marks fraud prevention month, Saskatoon police are asking people to stop these thieves from gaining access to hard earned cash.

Staff Sgt. Ajay Chevli with the Saskatoon Police Service's economic crime unit suggested that although these thieves are after money, they take so much more.

"Psychologically, it can be quite devastating," he said.

That impact is understandable, because scammers exploit fears and desires.

Fear of the taxman

Chevli said that he investigates a lot of fake calls or emails from the Canada Revenue Agency.

"It induces the victim into saying, you know, 'I have to act on this now, quickly,' and in many cases the victim doesn't even get a chance to get off the phone with the scam artist."

So, they exploit people's fears of the government and a tax system few understand.

Chevli said new Canadians are also a favourite target of unscrupulous scammers, intent on building a case that would convince people to part with their money.

"They are spending money out of fear to ensure that they remain in Canada," he said.

Scam artists often pretend to be calling from the Canada Revenue Agency and play on people's fears of the government and a tax system few understand. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

It is romantic scams, however, that stick with Chevli. He said they "tug at your heartstrings the most because they are more damaging in my opinion."

In many cases, the perpetrator and victim meet on legitimate dating sites. The scammer then invites the victim to a more private forum and begins a romantic courting process that eventually leads to requests for money.

No matter the pitch, Chevli said that people should not give out personal information, and that they should not give in to requests for money whether they come from an aggressive fake government agent, or a sweet talking seducer.

Chevli said that if you feel you are being targeted, you should "break the silence" and tell a trusted friend or relative about what's happening. Then, call the police.