A northern Saskatchewan chief who got national attention pleading for help to curb youth suicides is signalling her intention to seek re-election.

Tammy Cook-Searson has announced that on March 10 she will seek the nomination for Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Cook-Searson has been serving in the role of chief since 2005.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band dissolved its council, including the position of chief, at the end of February as a first step toward a band election to be held at the end of this month.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band is made up of six reserves and is one of the largest First Nations in Canada. It is located 240 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.