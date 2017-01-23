The family of a 70-year-old man who died in a house fire last week are receiving a rally of support following the blaze.

According to a GoFundMe page, Gordon Marten was killed when a blaze broke out in his home shortly after midnight on Jan. 20.

The page says Marten's wife Susan and daughter Lisa were lucky to escape the fire in the rural municipality of Rudy, which is about 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

The GoFundMe campaign was set up by Christy Welsh Boot, a resident of the nearby community of Outlook. It says the family did not have insurance to cover the cost of replacing their belongings.

Donations flooding in

Since the page was created two days ago, it has raised more than $16,000 for the family, with more than 115 donations of up to $500.

"They lost absolutely everything, not just their possessions but their precious father and husband," wrote Christy Welsh Boot.

"I am asking and praying that this community, or anyone that this situation has their heart aching, again will step up and do all that they can do."

The fire has not been deemed suspicious but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted this week.