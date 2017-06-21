A well-known Saskatoon columnist says he's not going to let a cancer diagnosis get in the way of living a good life.

Last week, Jordon Cooper was told by doctors that he had colon cancer, which had spread to his liver. Doctors have given him roughly three years to live.

Since then, he's had a port installed, and is getting ready for a lengthy bout of chemotherapy.

"I feel nauseous, and I'm kind of cranky," he said. "The crankiness is kind of my norm anyways."

For years, Cooper's thoughts on Saskatoon city council have graced the pages of the StarPhoenix, as well as CKOM and CBC. He said the people he's met along the way have made all the difference.

"I have lots of great friends," said Cooper. "And even those I've traditionally been adversaries with have been awfully supportive. That makes it easier."

As he starts chemotherapy, Cooper said he plans on fighting as long as he can.

"You can't let it grind you down," he said. "You've still got to enjoy some things, too: great books, the occasional vice and just plan out some fun with friends."