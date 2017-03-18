When Mary Sparr first heard Colter Wall's music, she knew he was the artist she wanted to manage.

"I played it and I about fell out of the chair," Sparr told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition from Austin, Texas, where Wall is performing at the South by Southwest festival.

It was Wall's father — yes, Premier Brad Wall — who first brought the music to Sparr's attention.

Sparr was on tour with Shooter Jennings when they made a performance stop at the casino in Wall's hometown of Swift Current, Sask. Wall wasn't old enough to attend the show himself, but his father was and passed along an album to Sparr.

"I was terrified that when I got Colter's record, I wasn't going to like it and then I would have a whole thing to say to Brad about 'this wasn't exactly what I'm looking for.'"

Sparr said the response from the music industry to Wall's music doesn't surprise her, and a lot of people have been opening up opportunities for the man behind the folk and roots sound.

She recently had to register Wall under a genre and said it was a little difficult to peg just one.

"We don't mind him kind of standing alone."

Wall's new album is set to be released in May.